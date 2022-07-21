EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As crews work to dredge the Ohio River on Thursday, an unusual sight was seen on Eyewitness News tower cameras.

A camper trailer was seen parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River on Thursday. At this time, it is not known who the camper belongs to or how they were able to park it on the sandbar. In 2017, a truck was parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River for several days, becoming the source of much speculation and intrigue in Evansville.

Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.