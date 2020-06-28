Campers at Harmonie State Park evacuated

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT)- Campers at Harmonie State Park were evacuated from the park after heavy rains caused an access road near a mostly dry creek to flood overnight.

Terry Coleman, Deputy Director of Indiana State Parks says the Indiana Department of Transportation is set to inspect the situation ahead of the July 4th weekend. Coleman added that nearly four inches of rain came down in a 12 hour span over the weekend.

Posey County Dispatch says over a dozen roads were closed across the county due to flooding damage, though some of them have begun to reopen. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says outside of the bridge at Harmonie State Park, no major issues have been reported.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

