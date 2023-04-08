GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) — A year from Saturday, one of nature’s greatest spectacles will be visible for a slice of the Tri-State.

Campgrounds are already preparing for a flood of viewers for the 2024 solar eclipse. Several campsites around the Tri-State tell us they are seeing an increase in reservations.

In Grayville, Illinois, the I64 KOA Holiday says their cabins are almost sold out, with half of the RV sites already reserved.

Owner Michael Clark tells Eyewitness News they often see between 300 and 500 additional people at the campground on holidays. But for the eclipse, Clark says they are preparing for 1,000 people.

“We’ve done extensive planning,” he says. “We have already reserved extra porta-potties, facilities and we are starting to schedule some security, additional security and those types of things.”

Clark also mentions they are making more room for guests by adding around 25 boondocking sites, which are RV sites with no hook-ups.