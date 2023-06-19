HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Terrabis celebrated the grand opening of their cannabis dispensary in Grayville on Saturday. Terrabis Grayville is located near I-64, and is less than an hour drive for residents of Evansville, Indiana, where purchasing recreational cannabis is illegal. But can people who live outside of Illinois work at the new dispensary?

Eyewitness News reached out to Antonio DeRose of Terrabis, who confirmed that out of state residents are able to work in Illinois dispensaries. The dispensary currently employs around 30 people, and Terrabis lists an open position on their website for a “budtender” at the location. The job listing says applicants are required to be at least 21-years-old, a high school diploma or the equivalent and the ability to stand for long hours and lift up to 25 pounds.

The sale of cannabis for medical or recreational use is outlawed in both Indiana and Kentucky, however Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 in March to legalize medical cannabis in the commonwealth beginning on January 1, 2025. Until that date, an executive order from Beshear will remain in effect allowing residents who meet certain criteria to use medical marijuana that was purchased legally in a different state.

DeRose said 1,500 people were expected at the grand opening, but over 2,000 people were in attendance. He also said they plan to host big events regularly.

“The overwhelming success of our Grand Opening in Grayville is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Terrabis team and our supporters,” said Terrabis founder and CEO Dan Ambrosino. “We’re excited to be part of the Grayville community and look forward to creating lasting partnerships that will benefit the entire TriState area.”