EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is warning the public of replica guns that look eerily similar to the real deal.

“The below replica .357 handgun was recovered by one of our patrol officers earlier today,” shared police on Facebook. “Although it looks real, it’s actually a bb gun.”

Below on the left-side slider is the replica seized by EPD — the right-side contains a photograph of a real .357 magnum revolver. Move the slider between the two to get a comparison of both guns.

Courtesy: EPD (left) and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images (right)

Another issue law enforcement agencies have come across is replica guns filled with Orbeez. Just last month, the Evansville Police Department responded to a “drive-by” Orbeez shooting that left one victim with minor injuries.

Below you can view a full gallery featuring photos of the replica .357 BB gun and fake bullets.