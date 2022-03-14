EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Cancer Pathways Midwest, formerly Gilda’s Club Evansville, has extended its reach into Southern Illinois.

Cancer Pathways Midwest has partnered with Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado, Illinois, says the press release. The organization states that it plans to provide a variety of cancer support and programming to the patients and families impacted by cancer in Southern Illinois. This program will include individual and group support, nutritional and wellness education, yoga and bereavement support, says the organization’s press release.

On March 14, there will be an Open House at Ferrell Hospital to kick off programming and services to Southern Illinois, says Melanie Atwood, a spokesperson for the organization. For more information, please visit this website or call 812-402-8667.