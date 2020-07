VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday was the first day candidates can file to run for school board in Indiana.

Vanderburgh County election officials say no one has filed to run yet.

The deadline to file is noon on August 21.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)