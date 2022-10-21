OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The 2022 Red, White and Blue Picnic is one week away and candidates will speak during the event.

Officials say this event is in a “stump speech” format where each candidate is allotted time to speak. All local, state and federal level office seekers are invited to attend. The Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring free food and drinks for the event. Please bring your own chair or blanket for seating.

Officials say the event will be on October 27, at 4 p.m. on the Daviess County Courthouse Lawn.