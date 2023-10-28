HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A celebration of life was held in Henderson for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The Chloe Randolph Organization held its Candles of Hope event at the Preston Fine Arts Center on Saturday night.

The evening was meant to support survivors and victim’s families, while also spreading awareness.

The keynote speaker was Detective Jason White who is on the A&E show The First 48 Hours.

“This is something that people don’t really want to talk about, but it has existed forever,” said White.

He said he wants victims to know they can reach out for help.

“I think that it’s just good that they realize the police are not against them, that we are here to help them in any way we possibly can.”

The Chloe Randolph Organization was formed after she was killed by her estranged husband in 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.