Candy, costumes, and scares: Tri-State families, organizations celebrate Halloween

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Some kids love the candy, others love their costumes, and some just like being around their families. No matter what their motivations were, Tri-Staters of all ages took the opportunity Sunday to head out throughout their neighborhoods to trick-or-treat.

But as the usual assortment of ghouls and goblins lugged bags of candy around, some families are just glad to get out again after the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on Halloween last year. One mother said this is the first year her son, 3, really got to experience Halloween in all its glory after she decided not to take them trick-or-treating last year.

But it wasn’t just kids getting in on the Halloween action. Sunday marked the final day of the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm. Organizer Mark Fischer says they had a record-setting year for the annual haunted house, with two nights with at least 1,000 visitors. Fischer says that’s a lot of people getting scared, but he says it’s all for a good cause. Fischer notes proceeds from the event are donated back into the community through local charities and an Alabama research hospital.

Fischer says they’re already planning the next Zombie Farm, and perhaps a Christmas-themed haunt in December.