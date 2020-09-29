Cannelton city schools closed due to COVID-19

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT) Cannelton city schools will be closed the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases. The district made the decision after contact tracing with the help from the county health department.

Students will also switch to virtual learning for the following week of October 5.

This is the latest district to switch to virtual learning this week.

North Posey schools are all doing online learning this week and start fall break October 5.

Princeton Community High School students are also doing virtual learning the rest of the week.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

