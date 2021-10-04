Can’t win if you don’t play: half pot opens at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Fall Festival is back, and so is the half pot raffle!

As crowds came to W. Franklin Street for the first day of the Fall Festival on Monday, workers inside the four half pot raffle booths had a busy day keeping up with the demand for tickets. In 2019, the West Side Nut Club raised $18,000 on the first day of the half pot. This year, raffle sales reached that number within two hours.

Fall Festival official Ryan Beck says the halfpot raised about $1.3 million dollars last year, despite not having a Fall Festival and only having drive-thru sites. Beck says he hopes to have a bigger year as crowds return to the festival. Single tickets cost $5, but as part of the 100th anniversary of the Fall Festival, Beck says people can buy 150 tickets for $100.

University of Southern Indiana senior Rachael Rose says she plans to pray on her decision should she win the raffle. She says she will either pay off her student loans and donate the rest to charity or donate it all to charity.