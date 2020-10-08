Cantaloupe sold at Meijer under recall

(WEHT)- If you recently bought cantaloupe from a Meijer store in the Tri-State, you may want to check where it came from.

Meijer and Arizona-based Eagle Produce announced a voluntary recall for cantaloupe sold between September 26 and October 5 due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall includes whole cantaloupes and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls.

The products were available in Meijer stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and other states. The cantaloupes came in various sizes from six ounces to 40 ounces, though no illnesses have been reported.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across theTri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: