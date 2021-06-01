UPDATE: Passenger in van that crashed into Newburgh apartment has died

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger in the van that went into one of the buildings at the Canterbury House Apartments has died. The sheriff’s department says the driver had a medical condition which led to the accident. The passenger died as a result of the accident. This happened Tuesday afternoon. The van has been removed from the building.

The Warrick County Coroner says the passenger who died after box truck crashed into Newburgh apartment building is a 55-year-old male. The driver has been hospitalized. The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight. No name will be released at this time.

