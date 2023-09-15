EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Community Action Program of Evansville & Vanderburgh County partnered with Columbia Sportswear for a shoe giveaway for those in need.

CAPE officials say Columbia donated thousands of shoes of different sizes to ensure nobody in the Tri-State has to go without. Officials say that through the partnership, more than twenty churches and homeless shelters were able to receive some much-needed footwear for the fall season, along with the more than 600 pairs that were given away at today’s event.

In addition to the shoe giveaway in the CAPE parking lot on 6th Street, the nearby Riverwalk Communities held its 18th annual fundraiser raffle. The proceeds from this raffle will go towards Christmas presents for their 72 full-time residents.