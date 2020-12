EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A car caught fire inside a muffler shop Monday. The fire happened just after 10 a.m. at Muffler Express on South Weinbach Ave.

Fire officials said a car caught fire while it was being worked on inside one of the bays. There were no injuries reported but one person went to the hospital as a precaution.

