Car clubs gather to show support for grieving family

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Gone, but not forgotten. Months after Owensboro mom Hannah Benningfield Fuller was shot and killed, a community of car lovers came together at Windy Hollow Speedway to let her family know they’ll never walk alone.

Organizer David Malloy says just about every business they approached to support the event knew Fuller or knew of her and helped grow the event in under 40 days.

Sunday’s event featured over 100 cars from local car groups, as well as booths from local womens’ shelters and law enforcement to raise awareness for domestic violence. Fuller’s mother, Stephanie Benningfield, says the past few months have been “Hell” since Fuller was killed in an alleged domestic violence incident in August.

Those who knew Fuller remember her as a kind soul. Organizer and former classmate Shawn Ender called her an “amazing person” who didn’t “have a hateful bone in her body.” Fuller’s friend, Shelby Warren says they wanted to show how much love she put into the world and everybody who showed up, even those who didn’t know her personally, wanted to show their support.

Benningfield says she lost her best friend when Fuller died, but says the outpouring of support has been “overwhelming and amazing.” Benningfield says they appreciate what the community has done for them in their time of need.

Fuller’s husband, Joshua Fuller, is charged with murder, domestic violence, and and tampering with physical evidence in connection to her death.