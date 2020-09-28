Part of Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County back open after crash

UPDATE: The road has now been reopened.

MUHLENBERG CO., (KY) A single vehicle car crash has caused both eastbound lanes of the WKY Parkway to be blocked in Muhlenberg County. This is at the 60 mile marker.

Authorities say the area is expected to be closed for about two hours.

Drivers are being detoured off at Exit 58, turn right onto US 431 North, take US 62 East to Ohio Co/Beaver Dam, take US 231 to WK Parkway.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 28, 2020)