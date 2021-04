EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Southern Indiana says they were hit with one of the most successful hacker phishing attacks they have seen. University officials say they know of at least 20 accounts that were broken into, which resulted in another 44,000 emails being sent out.

The email looked like it was from the USI IT Help Desk, and said the student or faculty member had reached their email quota and asked them to click a link. If you clicked the link and entered your password, IT says your password has been stolen. If this happened to you, do this immediately: