Car crashes into Owensboro hotel

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Two cars crashed into a Days Inn on New Hartford Road in Owensboro after a driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided with an unoccupied car, causing both vehicles to crash into the building.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)
