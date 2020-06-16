Car crashes into Quality Inn in Huntingburg

This is where a car drove into a vacant room at the Quality Inn in Huntingburg on June 16, 2020.

HUNTINGBURG, Ind (WEHT) A woman is arrested, charged with fleeing the scene, after crashing a car into the Quality Inn on East 22nd Street.

Huntingburg Police say it happened on Tuesday around 10:10 a.m. No one was in the room at the time and nobody was hurt. Police say they went to the home of Heather Toomire, 30, and found she had marijuana and paraphernalia.

Toomire was arrested for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Toomire was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with fictitious plates, and no valid license. A mug shot of Toomire was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

