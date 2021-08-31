Car drives into fence after hitting utility pole in Fort Branch

FORT BRANCH, Ind (WEHT) First responders were called out twice to this scene early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into the fence of the Fort Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Courtesy: Haubstadt Fire Territory Facebook

Crews were initially called out around 4:29 a.m. The vehicle struck several items, including a utility pole, before coming to rest in the fence of the treatment plant.

Then, around 5:48 a.m., crews were called out to the scene again for a transformer on a nearby pole that had blown and was arching. Haubstadt stayed on scene to help with safe removal of the vehicle, cleaning up debris near the roadway, and traffic direction.