EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a single vehicle crash at Stringtown and Pfeiffer Road near the Evansville Country Club.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday. Officials say a car hit a house, and the car landed upside-down in the yard.

The building commission has been called to evaluate the damage to the home.

This is a developing story.