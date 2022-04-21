HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.

The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall. Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken away in handcuffs. Police have not said why she was taken into custody, but our crew says she was given what appeared to be a sobriety test before she was taken away.

Eyewitness News was told by witnesses that two people were in a booth and they jumped out of the way in time to where they wouldn’t get hit by the car. We have been told that a man did get hit, however, but we have heard from the Henderson Fire Department that the man refused to go to a hospital to be checked up on.

Our crew said that the man who got hit may have suffered minor injuries, and that drugs and alcohol may have been a factor in this crash.