HENDERSON Ky (WEHT) – Boonville will have familiar visitors for today only as the sixth annual Rockin’ Around the Clock Car Show will be back in town.

Hosted by Monarchs Rod & Custom, registration will open at 10 a.m. and will end at 12:30 p.m. Awards will start at 2 p.m. It is free and open to all makes and models.

Free food and drinks will be available. For more information, visit www.monarchsrodandcustom.com