MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) Cars packed Main Street in Mount Vernon to honor a man killed in a car crash last November. Zack Allyn died at 25 years old. Today, his friends and family held a car show in his memory.

Dozens of car enthusiasts came to the show to look at cars, grab a bite to eat from food trucks, and remember Allyn. One of Allyn’s best friends, Austin Colson, helped organize the event.

“He loved cars as much as we do. He and I used to spend hours and nights in the garage doing who knows what and having lots of fun,” Colson says.

80 cars owners participated in the event, including Shane Suits, who brought is Camaro. He has known the Allyn family for years and says ‘car guys’ like to stick together.

“I think that as a community, you step up and really do what you can to help people in their time of need,” he says.

A steady line of people came through the show, even before it started. Colson says the turnout was unexpected.

“I know we had some rain in the morning. we already had a good amount of people showing up before we even started technically. Heck, one guy was here at 9 when we were setting up,” Colson says.

Allyn leaves behind a wife and set of twins. The money raised from today’s event is going back to his family.