OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — You may notice some rad rides cruising around town in Owensboro next weekend. That’s because the Corvette Lovers Vette Club is hosting a car show on Saturday, July 16!

Officials say this year they’re doing things a little bit different. Trophies will be awarded by decade for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Additionally, awards will be given for Top 50, Best of Show, and the Club Memorial Trophy.

Food trucks and vendors will be located throughout the park, officials say. Registration is $20 on site for the event. The Yellow Creek Park Car Show will be located at 5710 KY Highway 144 in Owensboro and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.