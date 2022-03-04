EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say it could be a few weeks until the car that drove into the Ohio River on Thursday night can be pulled out.

A passerby noticed a car and man in the water at the Red Walking Bridge near Ohio Street and Fulton Avenue around 8:45 p.m. and alerted authorities. Officers arrived and said they found a woman who swam to the bank and a man hanging onto a tree. Firefighters say when they got to the man, the water was already over his head.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital for hypothermia. Police say the accident was caused after the driver put the car in drive instead of reverse.