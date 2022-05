EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the heroes of yesterday’s capture of the Alabama fugitives in Evansville is the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash.

James Stinson first saw the truck abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White and called it into Evansville police. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of Casey White as he left the vehicle behind.

James Stinson joined us to talk about his experience the day after the manhunt unfolded right here in Evansville.