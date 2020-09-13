Caravan rally for President Trump drives across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A group of people gathered in Evansville Saturday for a caravan rally to support President Trump’s re-election efforts.

Vehicles traveled down the Lloyd Expressway, honking horns and waving flags that said Trump 2020.

Organizers of the event saw the boat parades for Trump last weekend and wanted to organize something similar in Evansville.

“This is overwhelming and we love it. We knew people are for Trump and this gives us a chance to get out there and counter all the bad lies that are being told about him. We just want to show our support for the man,” said event organizer Ruth Baize.

The caravan drove about 10 miles across Evansville.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)