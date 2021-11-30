Carhartt employees protest vaccine mandate

HANSON, Ky (WEHT) – A group of workers in a local factory are protesting a vaccine mandate.

Carhartt workers are protesting OSHA’s vaccine mandate that’s taking place January 4. It’s a federal mandate that is required for all businesses that employ 100 or more people. By the deadline, all workers must be vaccinated.

Some of the protesters say they aren’t against vaccines, but they feel as if getting one should be optional.

“I think it should be a choice, they think it should be a choice. There’s many aren’t standing here that think it should be a choice. But Carhartt has made it not our choice, they’ve made it mandatory,” said Lance Gary who works for Carhartt.



