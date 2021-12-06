Carlos Santana is coming to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he will hit the road with his band across North America in Spring 2022 for the Blessings and Miracles tour.

Santana will be performing some popular songs over his fifty-year career, some of these songs will be from Woodstock, Supernatural, and more. The band will also perform songs from the 2021 Blessings and Miracles release. The Blessings and Miracles tour starts March 25 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA and will make stops in Boise, Eugene, Victoria, BC, Missoula, Omaha, Kansas City, and also includes a stop in downtown Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center on April 13, 2022.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Dec 17 at Ticketmaster’s website and LiveNation’s website.