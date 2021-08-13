Carmi man killed in 3 vehicle crash

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)– One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a three vehicle crash. The accident happened on U.S. Route 45, just north of Cottonwood Road. This happened on Thursday just before 4:30 PM.

According to Illinois State Police, Doyle Prince of Carmi was driving north on U.S. 45 and was passing several vehicles when he sideswiped a SUV. This caused the SUV to hit the guardrail on the right side of the road. Prince kept driving north in the southbound lane and hit a pick up truck head on which caused Prince’s car to overturn.

Prince was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the pick up truck were flown to an area hospital with serious injures.