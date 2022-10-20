NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund held a Training Center open house on Thursday.

Vendors and contractors set up product displays and talked about job opportunities. The open house was attended by local business and political leaders as well as middle school students who learned about the skills and tools that pave roads and keep the lights on at night.

Indiana and Kentucky’s Joint Apprenticeship Director of Education Adam Fedak said they are focusing on organizing efforts throughout the state of Kentucky to meet demands.