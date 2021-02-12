CASA creates special fund for children

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Items necessary for children to prosper, such as new shoes, a haircut, and craft supplies, have often been overlooked as “non-essential” until now. CASA of Ohio Valley has created “Charlotte’s Heart for Kids,” a new fund that gives advocates an opportunity to help their children achieve a sense of normalcy.

The fund is named for long-time board member and newly appointed Board Emeritus, Charlotte Burton, who most recently received recognition from the National CASA Association as Board Member of the Year in 2019.

CASA Advocates help children navigate their lives after being removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse and make recommendations to the court on their behalf. They are also often the first to know when a child needs something as simple as a new pair of shoes.

“I remember the first time one of our CASA kids skipped a school dance because she didn’t have a dress to wear. It broke my heart,” remembers CASA Director, Rosemary Conder.

And that’s where this fund comes into play. Donors can designate a specific dollar amount to go into the fund to ensure everything from a new dress to piano lessons can become available to children in the system.

The non-profit​ wants to incorporate as many local businesses as possible in hopes that children will feel the community support. While the fund will pay for any goods or services, CASA feels it’s important to involve small, local businesses.

Visit CASA of Ohio Valley to learn more or make a donation.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)