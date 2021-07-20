Case against former Gibson County Clerk accused of pulling a gun on a man has been dismissed

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The case against Jim Morrow, the former Gibson County Clerk, has been dismissed. Morrow was accused of pulling a gun on a man more than two years ago.

Morrow faced three felony charges: two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and one count of pointing a firearm at another person. Last week, a jury found Morrow not guilty on both counts of criminal recklessness but was hung on the third count.

In April 2019, authorities say Morrow got into an argument with a man outside Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton. Police say Morrow walked away and then returned with a pistol and pointed the gun into the man’s back.