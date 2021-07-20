Case against former Gibson County Clerk accused of pulling a gun on a man has been dismissed

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JIM MORROW MUG WEB_1558569837147.jpg.jpg

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The case against Jim Morrow, the former Gibson County Clerk, has been dismissed. Morrow was accused of pulling a gun on a man more than two years ago.

Morrow faced three felony charges: two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and one count of pointing a firearm at another person. Last week, a jury found Morrow not guilty on both counts of criminal recklessness but was hung on the third count.

In April 2019, authorities say Morrow got into an argument with a man outside Sam’s Food Mart in Princeton. Police say Morrow walked away and then returned with a pistol and pointed the gun into the man’s back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories