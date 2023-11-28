HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Superior Court has granted the state’s motion to dismiss without prejudice the case against Damian Blaze Prescott.

Prescott was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death following the death of a female he allegedly sold heroin to in February. Police say the woman was found dead in her apartment days after the drug deal. Her cause of death was ruled as multiple drug intoxication.

Prescott was 17-years-old at the time of his arrest, but he was charged as an adult.