Case of teen charged in Corban Henry’s death to go to grand jury

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The 17-year-old accused of killing Corban Henry in Owensboro last year will officially be tried as an adult if a grand jury decides on the charges, says Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter.

On Wednesday, a district court judge found probable cause in the case against the 17-year-old. The teen is facing several charges, including murder and tampering with evidence. The suspect’s name has not been made public.

Back in August, 15-year-old Henry was found dead with a single gunshot wound. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting Henry while while he was on a moped on 5th Street. Henry’s mother says her son did not know the suspect.

