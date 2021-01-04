Casey’s announces initiative to support local schools

ANKENY, Iowa (WEHT) – Casey’s General Stores kicked off a month-long giving campaign on Monday, in partnership with LIFEWTR, to support local schools in communities across 16 states.

Throughout January, Casey’s guests can round up their purchases to provide funding for projects and initiatives at K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools. Casey’s will also donate $1 for every purchase of a LIFEWTR brand drink and a Mega Slice, up to $25,000 total.

Casey’s announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program last fall. The grants range from $1,000 to $50,000 and can be used for physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

More information can be found on the Casey’s website.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

