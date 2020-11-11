Casey’s General Stores teams up with Pepsi to support Evansville veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Throughout November, Casey’s guests can help provide assistance and scholarships to veterans and their families through two prominent nonprofit organizations, Hope For The Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots, by rounding-up their purchases.

To further raise funds, guests can purchase a large pizza and 2-liter Pepsi® brand drink, online or in-app, resulting in $1 to be donated – up to $50,000 total to these organizations.

Casey’s is also providing free coffee on Veterans Day across its more than 2,200 locations as a small thank you to service members both past and present.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

