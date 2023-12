HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Castle High School marching band is enjoying their time in California getting ready for the Rose Parade.

Band Director Ethan Wilkinson says it is a huge relief to be there.

“There’s still lots to do and lots of fun to be had. A lot of work has gone into it, so I know the kids are really excited and really grateful for the opportunity.”

The Castle Band will be performing in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.