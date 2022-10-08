NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot.

At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day.

“Thanks to all of our supporters for helping fund this great program and these hard working kids,” shared Castle Bands on social media Saturday morning. “Come enjoy the competition down the highway today at Jasper High School”

As of 6:45 p.m., the total sits at a cool $105,680. The final drawing will be held Sunday, October 9. Organizers say they were selling tickets at the Newburgh Walmart this morning and will be at Archie and Clyde’s until 8 p.m.