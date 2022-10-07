EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – While the West Side Nut Club Half Pot continues to grow, another pot on the far east side is also raising money for a good cause.

The Castle Bands Half Pot currently sits at $89,145Tickets will be sold through October 8, at locations listed on the band’s Facebook page. Tickets are priced $5 for one ticket, $20 for 5, $25 for 7, $40 for 12 and $100 for 40.

The grand prize drawing will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. and will be live streamed on the band’s Facebook page.

For more information, click here.