Castle bands host free concert

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Castle High School is hosting a free concert tonight in Friedman Park.

The Castle Marching Knights will be joined by the school’s jazz band and other performers.

The concert will kick off at around 6:30 p.m.

This is a fundraising event for the band program.

There will be half-pot tickets for sale, as well as several food trucks.

Part of the proceeds from the food sales — which will start at 5 p.m. — will be donated back into the band program.

While the event is free and open to the community, band officials ask that everyone wears a face mask.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories