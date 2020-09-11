Castle bands host free concert

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Castle High School is hosting a free concert tonight in Friedman Park.
The Castle Marching Knights will be joined by the school’s jazz band and other performers.
The concert will kick off at around 6:30 p.m.
This is a fundraising event for the band program.
There will be half-pot tickets for sale, as well as several food trucks.
Part of the proceeds from the food sales — which will start at 5 p.m. — will be donated back into the band program.
While the event is free and open to the community, band officials ask that everyone wears a face mask.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)
- Muhlenberg schools adopting hybrid learning schedule on Monday, Sept. 21
- Rally for Justice scheduled for slain Owensboro teen
- Local business drops off cupcakes for Henderson Police
- Kentucky Lottery winner hits it big on scratch-off
- Henderson Police investigating shots fired at home