Castle bands host free concert

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Castle High School is hosting a free concert tonight in Friedman Park.

The Castle Marching Knights will be joined by the school’s jazz band and other performers.

The concert will kick off at around 6:30 p.m.

This is a fundraising event for the band program.

There will be half-pot tickets for sale, as well as several food trucks.

Part of the proceeds from the food sales — which will start at 5 p.m. — will be donated back into the band program.

While the event is free and open to the community, band officials ask that everyone wears a face mask.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)