HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Castle High School are continuing to prepare for their upcoming appearance at the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in California.

The Marching Knights are the only Indiana band participating in next year’s event. School officials say this exciting honor will be celebrated on this upcoming Monday when Old National Bank will present the Castle Bands program a generous gift of $25,000 in support of the trip.

“Each year, approximately 100 high school bands submit applications to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade,” says a Castle spokesperson. “Out of these applicants, the Tournament of Roses Committee selects 19 ensembles.”

Officials say the 20th ensemble is chosen and extended an invitation from the committee president after watching all competing bands in the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

You can learn more about the Castle Marching Knights and their program below.