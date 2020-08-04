Castle High administrator tests positive for COVID-19

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) Before school even starts, an administrator at Castle High School tests positive for coronavirus. An email was sent to parents Tuesday letting parents know about the situation.

Good morning! I wanted to take a moment to give you an update on our preparations to begin the school year. We have hit a little bump in the road with one of our school administrators being diagnosed with COVID19. The administrator is doing very well and has only experienced one mild symptom. We have followed the WCSC mitigation plan and have quarantined this administrator. Unfortunately, the two other administrators were deemed as close contacts and have been asked to quarantine as well for the recommended 14 days. No other office staff member has been affected by this situation.

All of the CHS administrators are working from home making final preparations for the opening of school. We are right on track with this and will be able to open as planned. The Warrick County School Corporation will be sending a couple of administrators down to Castle for the first two days to help run the building while we are out. We plan to be back at full staff on Friday, August 14th.

We are looking forward to seeing all of the students when we return!

Castle students return to the classroom on Aug. 12. The WCSC will also use a three-level system contingent upon the COVID-19 conditions at any given time:

Green: students report to schools

Yellow: a hybrid of in-person class and virtual. Exact schedule will be based on the situation at the time.

Red: Distance learning for all.

