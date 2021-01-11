Castle High officials investigating racist post allegedly made by student

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Administrators at Castle High School are investigating a racist social media post, allegedly made by one of their students. The post in question shows a video of a white student yelling racial slurs.

In a statement released Monday, officials say such behavior is not condoned and does not reflect the values of the school or Warrick County School Corporation. The school plans to discipline anyone involved.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

