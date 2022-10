EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Third annual Castle High School Bands Half Pot is underway, with a total of $78,235 as of Monday afternoon.

Tickets will be sold through October 8, at locations listed on the band’s Facebook page. Tickets are priced $5 for one ticket, $20 for 5, $25 for 7, $40 for 12 and $100 for 40.

The grand prize drawing is scheduled for Sunday and will be live streamed on the band’s Facebook page.