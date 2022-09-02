WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School are canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property.

On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it could still be somewhere in the school.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the school Thursday evening, and as of Friday morning, they say the gun still has not been found.

Out of an abundance of caution, Castle High School will be closed for classes Friday.