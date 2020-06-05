Castle High School graduate accused of murdering parents

BELLEVUE, Wash. (WEHT)- Police in Washington State say they have charged 30-year-old Andrew Brown with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing deaths of his parents on Monday.

Officers say they responded to a domestic disturbance when they found Brown’s parents in critical condition before they were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say Brown’s parents traveled from Texas to visit him in Washington.

